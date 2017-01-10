Front Office Assistant Vacancy in Nairobi

Job Title: Front Office Assistant

Location: Nairobi

Industry: Human Resource Consultancy

Flexi Personnel Ltd is a HR Company that was founded in 2008 and is currently the fastest growing HR firm in Kenya.

They are seeking to recruit a Front Office Assistant.

The ideal candidate will provide administrative support to ensure the efficient running of the office

Duties and Responsibilities

· Courteously receiving clients and jobseekers as they approach the reception and promptly notifying the appropriate staff members.

· Answering phones, taking messages, transferring information and providing basic answers to questions about the services the company offers.

· Receive incoming mail, record, stamp, distribute and dispatch where necessary.

· Management of letters/cheques/parcels that are dropped at the reception for clients picks.

· Ensuring all outbound confidential documents are handed to the right person

· Monitoring usage of office consumables and informing the concerned parties of any wastage or supplies that should be replenished.

· Ensuring the business process is still ongoing in the absence of the Business Support Executive i.e. replying to online client requests as guided, monitoring incoming mails, manning the front office

Qualifications:

· Good Secretarial and office management skills

· Diploma in Front Office Management, Administration or any related field.

· Minimum 1 year experience in a similar position

· Strong interpersonal skills & ability to build and maintain relationships with diverse groups of people

· Available to start immediately.

· Organizational & time management skills

· Excellent computer skills

tessie@flexi-personnel.com before close of business 10th January, 2017. To apply, send your CV and cover letter only tobefore close of business 10th January, 2017.

Clearly indicate the position applied for on the subject line.

Disclaimer: Flexi Personnel Ltd does not charge job seekers for placement.