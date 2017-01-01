From Rags to Riches! Inspiring story of XFM presenter, MIKE MONDO, that will inspire generations.

# MyStory # MyGodIsFaithful # KeepWalking





I hope this serves as an inspiration to you in 2017.





This picture you see is from 10 years ago, I was an unemployed nurs e, living in a bedsitter which my brother Eric Wambua Nzioka used to pay rent for. I WAS BROKE. I did not know what to do with my life, or how I would get to where I want to be in life.



I lived my life day to day, making small amounts of money from different "Kibaruas". I thank God forpeople in my life like Paul Jina Kubwa Ogali , who used to run his sisters hotel. This guy has literally given me food at the hotel because i had no cash to buy food. I also had a girlfriend at the time called Brenda, who used to lend me money because I was so broke I couldn't even get fare to go job hunting.



Life was hard!! But one thing people did not know, is I prayed. Every day I prayed for a way out of my situation. Then God brought Kibby Logic Pro'swagg Kenneth into my life. The one guy that truly opened my eyes to the talent I did not know I had. He introduced me to the word of recording music and doing voice overs. And boy did he push me into it. We were struggling young men, myself, paul and kibby..who had dreams of being big in the entertainment world.



One day, when I figured things are not working out, I decided to change my location, packed my bags from mombasa and moved to nairobi, with nothing in my pocket. In fact, it was my girlfriend at the time Brenda who paid my bus ticket to Nairobi.

I arrived at a big city, and said I would make it work here somehow.



I kept praying every day, and one day God gave me a way out.



I went to have a soda at a restaurant called Alfajiri along Dennis Pritt road. I had 1000Ksh on me that I had made from a "kibarua". I had said I will spoil myself that day..



As i drank my soda, I saw a long line of people going into a tent. I paid no mind to it. But when I was done with my soda, and was waiting for my change (which was taking forever to come), I decided to join this line out of curiosity.





Turns out Hot 96 FM was looking for presenters. I got to the desk in the tent, and I remember it was Chris Okinda who asked me, "Pretend you are doing a show..tupacs song just ended..how would you do that link?".. I took a deep breath and just spoke. Chris told me to move to the next stage, where I was told to read a news script...which i did.



I was then told.. we will contact you. Long story short, In a matter of 3 weeks, I was employed as a…



