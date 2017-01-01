FRED MATIANG’I reveals RAILA’s hand in his appointment as Cabinet Secretary (VIDEO)

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - Education CS Dr. Fred Matiang’i is a blessing to Kenyans and his efficiency and ruthlessness leaves him peerless in the current Cabinet.





He has revolutionized the way exams are done, marked and results released and managed to seal all loopholes that made cheating in exams possible.





The no nonsense Minister has been compared to the late John Michuki, who single-handedly transformed the Matatu industry as well as neutralised the Mungiki menace.





However, without former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who..



