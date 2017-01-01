Former chokora turned rapper, VICMASS, of Pesa Otas flaunts his smoking hot girlfriend (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, 10 January 2017 - Former street urchin turned rapper, Vicmass Luo Dollar, who is known for the massive hit Pesa Otas featuring Octopizzo, is among the fastest rising rappers in Kenya’s showbiz industry.





He has come up with a new style and swag that has earned him a huge following.





But before the fame and money, he was a street urchin in Kisumu.





He then became a hawker and got some few coins to record his songs.





After getting fame and money, Nairobi ladies are following him from right, left and centre.





However, Vicmass has a smoking hot girlfriend who he..



