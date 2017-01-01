Form 1 student reports to school in style aboard a helicopter (Watch VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 09:24

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - Kelvin Muriuki was contemplating repeating class 8 despite scoring a modest 372 marks out of 500 in 2016 KCPE from little known Karicheni Primary since his parents could not afford to pay his secondary school fees.


However, the 14-year got a reprieve from the Kenya Air Force Veterans Association, who agreed to sponsor him.

They went ahead to fly Kelvin, who wants to become a pilot, to Nyeri High School in a chopper.

His grand entry brought activities at the...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno