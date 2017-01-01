Forget reflector jackets, this spray could save many bikers’ lives (Watch VIDEO)

Friday, January 20, 2017 - This reflector spray paint that glows at night will enhance safety of bikers.





This paint that is visible even with the slightest amount of light has been developed by automaker Volvo.





This paint is safe and can be washed off and is currently retailing at $5 (Ksh 500)





This spray will definitely make cycling at night much safer and easier as it makes cyclists visible.





Watch the video below.



