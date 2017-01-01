Forget lies, this is exactly what UHURU got from India as RAILA was making noise at Bomas

Monday January 16, 2017 - State House has moved to dismiss claims by the Opposition that President Uhuru Kenyatta returned from India empty handed during his recent tour after it emerged that India refused his request to export skilled doctors to Kenya to help with the doctors’ strike.





Through State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu, State House claimed that Uhuru wooed Indian medical investors, particularly in the manufacture of anti-retroviral drugs, to set up base in Kenya.





Besides, he said, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to..



