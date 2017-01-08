Forget Kenya’s fake beggars, this guy will leave your jaws on the floor (VIDEO)

Sunday, January 8, 2017 - The lengths which some people are willing to go make quick money nowadays are just astounding.





Most beggars in Nairobi’s streets are children and people with various disabilities-mostly being used against their wishes.





This guy in the video fooled people by dressing a mannequin in the street as a Muslim lady complete with hijab begging and kind-hearted people fell for it.





This guy must be making a killing from this ingenuity.





Watch the video below



