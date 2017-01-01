Forget KATHY KIUNA’s nonsense, LADIES, this is how you treat your husband.

1. Always take warm water to the bathroom for your man and if possible stand there and help to wash areas he cannot reach.



2. Select the clothes that he has to wear and help him dress like socks and the coat.



3. Iron for your husband for him to be smart and this is where many women fail.



4.Be with him when he is taking his breakfast and if its hot, make it cool for him.



5.See him out and make sure he went the…



