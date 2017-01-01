Forget anything to do with the Presidency in 2017 and even 2022! RUTO tells RAILA ODINGA.

Friday January 27, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto has told CORD leaders to forget about the Presidency in the coming General Election, claiming that they have no chance of unseating President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Speaking in Nakuru while mobilising residents to register themselves as voters on Thursday , Ruto said the opposition leaders have no chance of winning the next election because they are disorganized.





Mr Ruto said Jubilee’s game plan is to..



