Forget anything to do with the Presidency in 2017 and even 2022! RUTO tells RAILA ODINGA.

...win the upcoming election with over 4 million votes and avoid court cases like in 2013.





“You saw what happened in the last general election.”





“We won by 800,000 votes and that man really troubled us, taking us through a lengthy court process.”





“This time around we want to win by four million votes so that he can completely forget about this thing,” said Ruto.





In Nakuru, Ruto was with Governor Kinuthia Mbugua, Speaker Susan Kihika, former MP, Lee Kinyanjui, several lawmakers and aspirants.





