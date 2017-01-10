Financial Consultants Jobs in Kenya

Financial Consultants Jobs in KenyaJobs and Careers 03:12
Reporting to: Sales Manager
Closing Date: 10th January, 2017
We have openings in our company (a leading insurance and financial services provider) for the above post at Nairobi. We have very lucrative commission based incomes and benefits for our Personal Financial Advisors.
If interested we would like to offer you an opportunity!
Qualifications required are:-
- Minimum age
(strictly) 25yrs and above;
- Mean Grade of C- in
KCSE and above;
- Certificate or
diploma in business related courses;
- Entrepreneurial
acumen and desire to run own business;
- Motivated by the
prospects of unlimited commission earnings;
- Successful working
experience in sales, marketing, teaching or any other relevant profession;
- Good presentation
and communication skills;
- Ambitious,
hardworking and motivation by achievement;
- Highly networked and
adept at connecting with people;
- Prior experience in
selling life or general insurance will be a definite advantage.