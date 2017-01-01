Finance Officer Job Vacancy in Nairobi

Finance Officer Job Vacancy in NairobiJobs and Careers 03:21
The hiring company specialises in medical charity and providing quality healthcare to individuals and major international agencies, who are involved in humanitarian relief.
Department and Team: Administration Team & UK Finance Team
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
Working Hours: Permanent contract 5 days per week, 9am-5pm
Accountable to: Office Manager with a matrix to UK Finance Manager
Works in conjunction with the following Teams:
· Training
· Finance
· Marketing & Communications
· Client Services
· IT and Systems
· Clinical teams
The Role of the Finance Department: The role of the Finance Department is to provide a complete finance service to the whole organisation, addressing all issues of a finance nature and providing all relevant information to meet external demands.
These services may include, but are not limited to, reporting & control, financial advice, income management, financial reporting to external bodies, annual accounts preparation, debt management, payroll & pension services.
Overall Purpose of Job: To provide administrative support and creative input to the organisation’s Office Manager and to the members of the UK Finance Team.
Summary of main responsibilities
· Ensuring that financial information is processed in accordance with agreed procedures and processes in order to provide management and statutory report information
· Responding to routine enquiries from staff / customers and suppliers and investigating as required
· Observing and maintaining client confidentiality
· Providing advice to managers and staff on relevant financial issues
· Ensuring financial information is completed in accordance with the set financial timetables
· Undertaking various allocated roles and tasks within the finance function
· Generally helping in developing and implementing administrative and financial systems
· Providing general administrative support
Key Responsibilities and Tasks
Accounting
· To help maintain efficiently computerised accounts using Sage Line 50
· To work with other members of the team to produce timely and efficient monthly accounts to enable timely management accounts to be produced.
· To follow all established accounting procedures under the direction of the Office Manager
· To support the Office Manager in all other book-keeping matters.
· To support management in producing regular and ad-hoc financial reports
· To work closely with the UK finance term to ensure that they can produce timely management accounts
· To carry out appropriate general ledger reconciliations (Accounts/Cash/Petty Cash/Fixed Assets etc)
Purchase and sales ledger maintenance
· To assist in maintaining and administering the purchase ledger
· Where required, to report on the creditor position using established procedures
· To make payments in line with established practices
· To help monitor the sales ledger and help ensure that invoices are issued on a regular basis.
Regular financial management routines
· To operate established procedures for recording and banking all income.
· To operate established procedures for raising cheques and making automatic bank payments to suppliers.
· To ensure that expenditure authorisation and payment procedures are fully adhered to at all times.
· To carry out bank account reconciliation work.
· To support the Office Manager and UK Finance Manager in all other financial management and administration matters.
· To utilise automated practices wherever possible to maximise efficiency and minimise administrative duplication.
· To help with cash management – monitoring cash balances and future cash flow requirements
Debtor control
· To help in managing credit control.
· To monitor & allocate payments against invoices.
· To report regularly on the debtor position in relation to work done on credit control.
· To help operate a system which ensures invoices and statements are sent out regularly.
· To assist in ensuring that outstanding debtors are followed up.
Other duties
· To maintain familiarity and understanding of developments within the company.
· Help with filing of financial records and assisting in archive work.
· Across the organisation be ready to assist in supporting the administrative work.
· Other tasks appropriate to the post, which may be allocated from time to time after prior discussion.
Minimum Requirements
· At least 3 years of experience in a similar role.
· A degree in a relevant field of study. A Masters will be an added advantage.
· Should be an expert in Sage.
· A dynamic individual who pays attention to detail.
· Experience working in a fast paced finance environment.
Person Specification
Skills and Knowledge
Essential
· Strives for and encourages continuous improvement and consistently delivers high quality service
· Able to simplify problems and processes into component parts, explore and evaluate them systematically.
· Able to think ahead in order to establish an efficient and appropriate course of action.
· Prioritises and plans activities taking into account all the relevant issues and factors such as deadlines and resources.
· Good analytical and problem solving skills combined with attention to detail and good communication skills
· Excellent time management skills
Desirable
· Ability to learn and be proactive and work in a team to achieve results.
· Ability to work independently as well as within a team.
· Takes personal responsibility for own development and always acts professionally.
Experience
Essential
· Experience in accounting including bookkeeping and administration of receipts and payments in a substantial business environment
· Excellent Excel skills
· Full working knowledge of Sage Line 50 accounting software
Desire
· Strong experience in applying IT to accountancy and financial management tasks, including and of database management.
· Voluntary sector financial administration experience.
· Understanding of charity accounts and the financial pressures facing the voluntary sector
· Accounting qualification
Organisational Skills
· Excellent administration and organisation skills
· Ability to cope with normal work pressures
· Willingness to take ownership and accountability
· Willingness to develop new skills and ideas and promote these in the working environment
Communication & People Skills
· Good interpersonal skills and ability to establish effective working relationships at all levels with colleagues and senior financial and non-financial managers.
· Ability to identify and communicate potential problems and suggest workable solutions.
· Ability to interpret detailed and multifaceted financial information and to convey this effectively to others.
· Able to build and maintain effective working relationships with a range of people
Values and Style
Essential
· Wholly in sympathy with the organisations Christian ethos
· The willingness to work in a multidisciplinary team and with flexibility
· Friendly outgoing manner with ability to empathise with a wide range of clients
· Collaborative and inclusive style of working
Desirable
· Interest in and/or commitment to relief and development and mission sectors
How to Apply
Cover Letter describing your interest and detailed CV are to be sent by email to apply@dumaworks.com marking the subject as “2600”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 2600 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx. If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.
Deadline for receiving applications: 13th January 2017
N.B.* You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test. If you have any issues with the process, please reach out to +254702093793.
If you apply and don’t meet these minimum qualifications, we won’t be able to forward your application to the employer