Finance Officer Job Vacancy in Nairobi

Duma works is recruiting a Finance Officer for one of our clients.

The hiring company specialises in medical charity and providing quality healthcare to individuals and major international agencies, who are involved in humanitarian relief.

Department and Team: Administration Team & UK Finance Team

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Working Hours: Permanent contract 5 days per week, 9am-5pm

Accountable to: Office Manager with a matrix to UK Finance Manager

Works in conjunction with the following Teams:

· Training

· Finance

· Marketing & Communications

· Client Services

· IT and Systems

· Clinical teams

The Role of the Finance Department: The role of the Finance Department is to provide a complete finance service to the whole organisation, addressing all issues of a finance nature and providing all relevant information to meet external demands.

These services may include, but are not limited to, reporting & control, financial advice, income management, financial reporting to external bodies, annual accounts preparation, debt management, payroll & pension services.

Overall Purpose of Job: To provide administrative support and creative input to the organisation’s Office Manager and to the members of the UK Finance Team.

Summary of main responsibilities

· Ensuring that financial information is processed in accordance with agreed procedures and processes in order to provide management and statutory report information

· Responding to routine enquiries from staff / customers and suppliers and investigating as required

· Observing and maintaining client confidentiality

· Providing advice to managers and staff on relevant financial issues

· Ensuring financial information is completed in accordance with the set financial timetables

· Undertaking various allocated roles and tasks within the finance function

· Generally helping in developing and implementing administrative and financial systems

· Providing general administrative support

Key Responsibilities and Tasks

Accounting

· To help maintain efficiently computerised accounts using Sage Line 50

· To work with other members of the team to produce timely and efficient monthly accounts to enable timely management accounts to be produced.

· To follow all established accounting procedures under the direction of the Office Manager

· To support the Office Manager in all other book-keeping matters.

· To support management in producing regular and ad-hoc financial reports

· To work closely with the UK finance term to ensure that they can produce timely management accounts

· To carry out appropriate general ledger reconciliations (Accounts/Cash/Petty Cash/Fixed Assets etc)

Purchase and sales ledger maintenance

· To assist in maintaining and administering the purchase ledger

· Where required, to report on the creditor position using established procedures

· To make payments in line with established practices

· To help monitor the sales ledger and help ensure that invoices are issued on a regular basis.

Regular financial management routines

· To operate established procedures for recording and banking all income.

· To operate established procedures for raising cheques and making automatic bank payments to suppliers.

· To ensure that expenditure authorisation and payment procedures are fully adhered to at all times.

· To carry out bank account reconciliation work.

· To support the Office Manager and UK Finance Manager in all other financial management and administration matters.

· To utilise automated practices wherever possible to maximise efficiency and minimise administrative duplication.

· To help with cash management – monitoring cash balances and future cash flow requirements

Debtor control

· To help in managing credit control.

· To monitor & allocate payments against invoices.

· To report regularly on the debtor position in relation to work done on credit control.

· To help operate a system which ensures invoices and statements are sent out regularly.

· To assist in ensuring that outstanding debtors are followed up.

Other duties

· To maintain familiarity and understanding of developments within the company.

· Help with filing of financial records and assisting in archive work.

· Across the organisation be ready to assist in supporting the administrative work.

· Other tasks appropriate to the post, which may be allocated from time to time after prior discussion.

Minimum Requirements

· At least 3 years of experience in a similar role.

· A degree in a relevant field of study. A Masters will be an added advantage.

· Should be an expert in Sage.

· A dynamic individual who pays attention to detail.

· Experience working in a fast paced finance environment.

Person Specification

Skills and Knowledge

Essential

· Strives for and encourages continuous improvement and consistently delivers high quality service

· Able to simplify problems and processes into component parts, explore and evaluate them systematically.

· Able to think ahead in order to establish an efficient and appropriate course of action.

· Prioritises and plans activities taking into account all the relevant issues and factors such as deadlines and resources.

· Good analytical and problem solving skills combined with attention to detail and good communication skills

· Excellent time management skills

Desirable

· Ability to learn and be proactive and work in a team to achieve results.

· Ability to work independently as well as within a team.

· Takes personal responsibility for own development and always acts professionally.

Experience

Essential

· Experience in accounting including bookkeeping and administration of receipts and payments in a substantial business environment

· Excellent Excel skills

· Full working knowledge of Sage Line 50 accounting software

Desire

· Strong experience in applying IT to accountancy and financial management tasks, including and of database management.

· Voluntary sector financial administration experience.

· Understanding of charity accounts and the financial pressures facing the voluntary sector

· Accounting qualification

Organisational Skills

· Excellent administration and organisation skills

· Ability to cope with normal work pressures

· Willingness to take ownership and accountability

· Willingness to develop new skills and ideas and promote these in the working environment

Communication & People Skills

· Good interpersonal skills and ability to establish effective working relationships at all levels with colleagues and senior financial and non-financial managers.

· Ability to identify and communicate potential problems and suggest workable solutions.

· Ability to interpret detailed and multifaceted financial information and to convey this effectively to others.

· Able to build and maintain effective working relationships with a range of people

Values and Style

Essential

· Wholly in sympathy with the organisations Christian ethos

· The willingness to work in a multidisciplinary team and with flexibility

· Friendly outgoing manner with ability to empathise with a wide range of clients

· Collaborative and inclusive style of working

Desirable

· Interest in and/or commitment to relief and development and mission sectors

How to Apply

apply@dumaworks.com marking the subject as "2600", Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 2600 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx. If you don't follow these instructions, your application will not go through. Cover Letter describing your interest and detailed CV are to be sent by email to

Deadline for receiving applications: 13th January 2017

N.B.* You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test. If you have any issues with the process, please reach out to +254702093793.