Finance Officer Job in Kenya

Finance Officer Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 03:24
Sheer Logic is seeking to engage a dynamic individual for the Finance Officer position for one of our clients.
Job Summary: The Finance Officer will ensure that the company's internal controls, policies and mechanisms comply with top management's recommendations, industry practices and regulatory guidelines.
Job Summary: The Finance Officer will ensure that the company's internal controls, policies and mechanisms comply with top management's recommendations, industry practices and regulatory guidelines.
Working along with the management team, the Finance Officer will contribute to the development and implementation of organizational strategies, policies and practices.
Key Responsibilities
Financial Management
- Assists with
preparation and monitoring of annual comprehensive budgets and all
financial reports for Board/General Manager;
- Participates in the
development of budget proposals;
- Assists in the
financial audits, if and when required;
- Responsible for
maintaining appropriate filing of financial records, and ensures proper backup
of all files;
- Provides advice and
recommendations on financial procedures and practices, as required;
- Responsible for
maintaining an up-to-date debtors, prepayments, accruals and creditors
list; and
- Oversee and
cross-check whether all clients payments are in order before payment.
Banking & Money handling
- Responsible for
maintaining and performing bank reconciliations and other reconciliations
under this function e.g. Loan reconciliations;
- Act as an agent to
the bank on behalf of the company;
- Custodian of all
cheque books and responsible for tracking every cheque leaf used; and
- Prepares requests
for cash and ensures all disbursements have appropriate supporting
documents.
Accounts receivable/payable
- Produces invoices
and ensures they contain the necessary information to facilitate timely
Payment;
- Ensures all expenses
and requests for disbursements are approved by the appropriate authority;
- Prepare all cheques
within specified time lines; and
- Ensures all accounts
payable are recorded manually or in the computer system.
Payroll
- Perform monthly
payroll functions and responsible for payment of all salaries, commissions
and benefits, statutory deductions within the timeframe allowed by the
respective institutions.
Reports
- Preparation of
weekly management reports, monthly management accounts, as well as any
other financial report that may be required by any of our stakeholders;
- Responsible for
providing all necessary documents to external auditors to aid the
performance of annual audit;
- Oversee the usage
and reconciliation of petty cash;
- Responsible for
monitoring activity in all bank accounts, prepare daily/weekly/monthly
cash flow analysis, periodic budgets to aid financial planning by
management; and
- Responsible for
monitoring and approving where necessary, that all company expenditure is
in line with the budget.
Qualifications
- University degree in
Finance, audit or Business;
- CPAK or CPA 3 or
above;
- 3-5 years experience
with a good working knowledge of software packages such as
Sage ERP, Sage Pastel, Quick- Books and other payroll packages; and
- Detail oriented and
a quick learner.
How to Apply
If you believe your career objectives match this exciting position, please forward your application and detailed C.V stating your current position, remuneration, contact details by 9th January 2017 to the Sheer Logic Management Consultants E- Mail:sheerlogictalentsourcing@gmail.com clearly marking “Finance Officer” on the subject line
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted