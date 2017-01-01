Finance Officer Job in Kenya

The Kenyan DAILY POST 03:24

Sheer Logic is seeking to engage a dynamic individual for the Finance Officer position for one of our clients.

Job Summary: The Finance Officer will ensure that the company's internal controls, policies and mechanisms comply with top management's recommendations, industry practices and regulatory guidelines.  
 
Working along with the management team, the Finance Officer will contribute to the development and implementation of organizational strategies, policies and practices. 
 

Key Responsibilities
 
Financial Management
  • Assists with preparation and monitoring of annual comprehensive budgets and all financial reports for Board/General Manager;
  • Participates in the development of budget proposals;
  • Assists in the financial audits, if and when required;
  • Responsible for maintaining appropriate filing of financial records, and ensures proper backup of all files;
  • Provides advice and recommendations on financial procedures and practices, as required;
  • Responsible for maintaining an up-to-date debtors, prepayments, accruals and creditors list; and
  • Oversee and cross-check whether all clients payments are in order before payment.
Banking & Money handling
  • Responsible for maintaining and performing bank reconciliations and other reconciliations under this function e.g. Loan reconciliations;
  • Act as an agent to the bank on behalf of the company;
  • Custodian of all cheque books and responsible for tracking every cheque leaf used; and
  • Prepares requests for cash and ensures all disbursements have appropriate supporting documents.
Accounts receivable/payable
  • Produces invoices and ensures they contain the necessary information to facilitate timely Payment;
  • Ensures all expenses and requests for disbursements are approved by the appropriate authority;
  • Prepare all cheques within specified time lines; and
  • Ensures all accounts payable are recorded manually or in the computer system.
Payroll
  • Perform monthly payroll functions and responsible for payment of all salaries, commissions and benefits, statutory deductions within the timeframe allowed by the respective institutions.
Reports
  • Preparation of weekly management reports, monthly management accounts, as well as any other financial report that may be required by any of our stakeholders;
  • Responsible for providing all necessary documents to external auditors to aid the performance of annual audit;
  • Oversee the usage and reconciliation of petty cash;
  • Responsible for monitoring activity in all bank accounts, prepare daily/weekly/monthly cash flow analysis, periodic budgets to aid financial planning by management; and
  • Responsible for monitoring and approving where necessary, that all company expenditure is in line with the budget.
Qualifications
  • University degree in Finance, audit or Business;
  • CPAK or CPA 3 or above;
  • 3-5 years experience with a good working knowledge  of  software packages such as Sage ERP, Sage Pastel, Quick- Books and other payroll packages; and
  • Detail oriented and a quick learner.
How to Apply
 
If you believe your career objectives match this exciting position, please forward your application and detailed C.V stating your current position, remuneration, contact details by 9th January 2017 to the Sheer Logic Management Consultants E- Mail:sheerlogictalentsourcing@gmail.com  clearly marking “Finance Officer” on the subject line
  
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno