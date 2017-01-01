Finance and Front Office Jobs in Brookhurst International School, Kenya

Brookhurst International School is a Christian co-educational institution for students aged 10-19 years. 

Our curriculum affords students a chance to gain access to leading universities nationally and worldwide by offering British National Curriculum (BNC).

The school is located in Kiserian, Kajiado district 20 kilometers from the Nairobi in a serene environment suitable for learning. 

Our driving force which also defines our purpose is to make a positive contribution to the world that we live in by empowering our students with skills and abilities to be the leaders and guardians of tomorrow’s world. 

At the center of our school philosophy and approach is the pursuit of academic excellence and imparting of essential life transformative skills to our students. 
 
To enhance customer service, the school aim to fill in the following positions 
 
Vacant positions 
 
1) Finance and Administration Coordinator  
 
Highlight of key duties for this position
  • Manage school finances and fees  collection
  • Maintain all the required accounting  books and journals
  • Produce accounting reports
  • Process the payroll and maintain confidentiality
  • Make all the returns  to relevant authorities
  • Ensure staff NHIF and NSSF  are updated
  • Make budget and control the expenditure
  • Supervise all the non-teaching staff
  • Ensure there is high level of cleanliness and order in school
  • Provide services to all the departments
  • Manage all the school assets and maintain a register
  • Maintain acceptable level of standards in all functional areas
Required qualifications
  • Business degree  with specialization in accounting
  • MBA degree with specialization in HR or strategic management is an added advantage
  • Must have CPA (K) or equivalent
  • Experience of not less than five years
  • Must be a born again  Christian 
  • Ability to work with minimum supervision
  • Excellent communication skills both written and oral
  • Experience in working in schools is an added advantage
2) Front Office Officer 
 
The job holder is expected to manage internal and external communication, welcome visitors and provide support services to all the staff. 
 
Desired qualification
  • Secretarial certificate
  • Diploma in business studies
  • At least five  years’ experience
  • Must be born again Christian
How to Apply

Send your CV to jobs@brookhurstschool.or.ke  by 10th of January 2017and indicate the position you have applied for. 


If you do not hear from us by 15th January 2017, consider yourself unsuccessful this time round 

   

