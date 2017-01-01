Finance and Front Office Jobs in Brookhurst International School, Kenya

Finance and Front Office Jobs in Brookhurst International School, KenyaJobs and Careers 03:28
Brookhurst International School is a Christian co-educational institution for students aged 10-19 years.
Our curriculum affords students a chance to gain access to leading universities nationally and worldwide by offering British National Curriculum (BNC).
The school is located in Kiserian, Kajiado district 20 kilometers from the Nairobi in a serene environment suitable for learning.
Our driving force which also defines our purpose is to make a positive contribution to the world that we live in by empowering our students with skills and abilities to be the leaders and guardians of tomorrow’s world.
At the center of our school philosophy and approach is the pursuit of academic excellence and imparting of essential life transformative skills to our students.
To enhance customer service, the school aim to fill in the following positions
Vacant positions
1) Finance and Administration Coordinator
Highlight of key duties for this position
- Manage school
finances and fees collection
- Maintain all the
required accounting books and journals
- Produce accounting
reports
- Process the payroll
and maintain confidentiality
- Make all the
returns to relevant authorities
- Ensure staff NHIF
and NSSF are updated
- Make budget and control
the expenditure
- Supervise all the
non-teaching staff
- Ensure there is high
level of cleanliness and order in school
- Provide services to
all the departments
- Manage all the
school assets and maintain a register
- Maintain acceptable
level of standards in all functional areas
Required qualifications
- Business
degree with specialization in accounting
- MBA degree with
specialization in HR or strategic management is an added advantage
- Must have CPA (K) or
equivalent
- Experience of not
less than five years
- Must be a born
again Christian
- Ability to work with
minimum supervision
- Excellent
communication skills both written and oral
- Experience in
working in schools is an added advantage
2) Front Office Officer
The job holder is expected to manage internal and external communication, welcome visitors and provide support services to all the staff.
Desired qualification
- Secretarial
certificate
- Diploma in business
studies
- At least five
years’ experience
- Must be born again
Christian
How to Apply
Send your CV to jobs@brookhurstschool.or.ke by 10th of January 2017and indicate the position you have applied for.
If you do not hear from us by 15th January 2017, consider yourself unsuccessful this time round