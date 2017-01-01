Finance and Front Office Jobs in Brookhurst International School, Kenya

Vacancies in administration



Brookhurst International School is a Christian co-educational institution for students aged 10-19 years.





Our curriculum affords students a chance to gain access to leading universities nationally and worldwide by offering British National Curriculum (BNC).





The school is located in Kiserian, Kajiado district 20 kilometers from the Nairobi in a serene environment suitable for learning.





Our driving force which also defines our purpose is to make a positive contribution to the world that we live in by empowering our students with skills and abilities to be the leaders and guardians of tomorrow’s world.





At the center of our school philosophy and approach is the pursuit of academic excellence and imparting of essential life transformative skills to our students.



To enhance customer service, the school aim to fill in the following positions



Vacant positions



1) Finance and Administration Coordinator



Highlight of key duties for this position

Manage school finances and fees collection

Maintain all the required accounting books and journals

Produce accounting reports

Process the payroll and maintain confidentiality

Make all the returns to relevant authorities

Ensure staff NHIF and NSSF are updated

Make budget and control the expenditure

Supervise all the non-teaching staff

Ensure there is high level of cleanliness and order in school

Provide services to all the departments

Manage all the school assets and maintain a register

Maintain acceptable level of standards in all functional areas

Required qualifications

Business degree with specialization in accounting

MBA degree with specialization in HR or strategic management is an added advantage

Must have CPA (K) or equivalent

Experience of not less than five years

Must be a born again Christian

Ability to work with minimum supervision

Excellent communication skills both written and oral

Experience in working in schools is an added advantage

2) Front Office Officer



The job holder is expected to manage internal and external communication, welcome visitors and provide support services to all the staff.



Desired qualification

Secretarial certificate

Diploma in business studies

At least five years’ experience

Must be born again Christian

How to Apply





Send your CV to jobs@brookhurstschool.or.ke by 10th of January 2017 and indicate the position you have applied for.




