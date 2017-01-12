Finally here is a Mukurino Kenyan Administration Police Officer (PHOTOs)

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - This rare sighting of a Mukurino Administration Police Officer has excited Kenyans online.

Members of the Akorino faith are known by their trademark turban and this photo of officer rocking a turban has gone viral.


Despite their relatively conservative nature, members of the Akorino have been spotted letting loose but many have never come across a police officer rocking the turban.

