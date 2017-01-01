Field Data Collectors Vacancies in Kenya

Field Data Collectors Vacancies in KenyaJobs and Careers 15:40
Vacancies: Field Data Collectors
Galaxy Capital Ltd, a sales and marketing support consultancy firm is looking for Field data collectors for a short term data collection contract in Kakuma, Lodwar, Lokichogio, Mararal and Marsabit.
The Survey will involve collection of product data from dealers / retailers.
Responsibilities of Field Data Collectors
· Collect data on location, product, competitors and market place and upload information using the tool provided.
· Identify and report problems in obtaining valid data.
· Meet with supervisor daily to submit completed assignments and discuss progress.
· Understand survey objectives and procedures and interpret survey questions to help customers’ comprehension.
· Compile, record, and code results or data from survey, using phone software
Requirements
· Computer Literate and tech savvy.
· Strong communication and presentation skills
· Ability to multitask, collect and document information
· Strong analytical and critical thinking
· Prior data collection experience is an added advantage.
· Adequate knowledge of data collection methods.
· Must be able to develop and work in a team.
· Should be organized and be able to work without supervision
· Preferably conversant with the area of survey.
· Must reside in either of this areas: Kakuma, Lodwar, Lokichogio, Marsabit or Mararal
· Minimum qualification is college education.
· Must be willing to travel within the county.
· Must be available to begin immediately.
· Indicate on the application the area of interest.
Interested candidates should send their resume to info@galaxycapital.co.ke