Field Data Collectors Vacancies in Kenya

Galaxy Capital Ltd
Vacancies: Field Data Collectors 
Galaxy Capital Ltd, a sales and marketing support consultancy firm is looking for Field data collectors for a short term data collection contract in Kakuma, Lodwar, Lokichogio, Mararal and Marsabit.
The Survey will involve collection of product data from dealers / retailers.
Responsibilities of Field Data Collectors
·         Collect data on location, product, competitors and market place and upload information using the tool provided.
·         Identify and report problems in obtaining valid data.
·         Meet with supervisor daily to submit completed assignments and discuss progress.
·         Understand survey objectives and procedures and interpret survey questions to help customers’ comprehension.
·         Compile, record, and code results or data from survey, using phone software
Requirements
·         Computer Literate and tech savvy.
·         Strong communication and presentation skills
·         Ability to multitask, collect and document information
·         Strong analytical and critical thinking
·         Prior data collection experience is an added advantage.
·         Adequate knowledge of data collection methods.
·         Must be able to develop and work in a team.
·         Should be organized and be able to work without supervision
·         Preferably conversant with the area of survey.
·         Must reside in either of this areas: Kakuma, Lodwar, Lokichogio, Marsabit or Mararal
·         Minimum qualification is college education.
·         Must be willing to travel within the county.
·         Must be available to begin immediately.
·         Indicate on the application the area of interest.

Interested candidates should send their resume to info@galaxycapital.co.ke

   

