Field Data Collectors Vacancies in Kenya

Galaxy Capital Ltd

Vacancies: Field Data Collectors

Galaxy Capital Ltd, a sales and marketing support consultancy firm is looking for Field data collectors for a short term data collection contract in Kakuma, Lodwar, Lokichogio, Mararal and Marsabit.

The Survey will involve collection of product data from dealers / retailers.

Responsibilities of Field Data Collectors

· Collect data on location, product, competitors and market place and upload information using the tool provided.

· Identify and report problems in obtaining valid data.

· Meet with supervisor daily to submit completed assignments and discuss progress.

· Understand survey objectives and procedures and interpret survey questions to help customers’ comprehension.

· Compile, record, and code results or data from survey, using phone software

Requirements

· Computer Literate and tech savvy.

· Strong communication and presentation skills

· Ability to multitask, collect and document information

· Strong analytical and critical thinking

· Prior data collection experience is an added advantage.

· Adequate knowledge of data collection methods.

· Must be able to develop and work in a team.

· Should be organized and be able to work without supervision

· Preferably conversant with the area of survey.

· Must reside in either of this areas: Kakuma, Lodwar, Lokichogio, Marsabit or Mararal

· Minimum qualification is college education.

· Must be willing to travel within the county.

· Must be available to begin immediately.

· Indicate on the application the area of interest.