Face me you idiot - V-SITA tells his ex-boss, REFIGAH, as the beef deepens.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles 08:17
Wednesday, 04 January 2017 - Popular producer, V-Sita, who left Grand-Pa records to start his own label, has blasted Refigah for cooking up lies that he goes round spreading in the media.
Refigah and V-Sita have been engaged in a war of words after he left Grand-Pa records.
V-Sita accused Refigah of misusing top talents at Grand-Pa for his self-financial gain.
On the other hand, Refigah accuses V-Sita of stealing studio money.
This is...
Page 1 2