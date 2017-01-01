EXPOSED! The CSs, Immigration, IEBC officials on UHURU’s payroll to ensure he rigs RAILA

Thursday January 26, 2017 - Amani National Congress (ANC) leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has exposed a plot to rig the August th General Election in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Through ANC Secretary General, Geoffrey Osotsi, the ANC leader claimed that Jubilee was using Cabinet Secretaries to steal votes.





He named Interior Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Nkaisery, and his ICT Counterpart, Joe Mucheru, as among those CSs working with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to rig Raila during the August polls.





According to Osotsi, the CSs were colluding with IEBC CEO, Ezra Chiloba, Registrar of Political Parties, Lucy Ndungu, and the Director of Immigration and Registrar of Persons, Gordon Kihalangwa, to rig the polls in favour of Uhuru.





He noted that there were plans to link the newly launched Jubilee membership smartcard with IEBC servers to give Jubilee access to the electoral data base for easy rigging.





“Jubilee Party launch of the smart card and the timing of the country membership registration is designed to coincide with the ongoing voter registration to connect the Jubilee rigging experts to the IEBC voters’ database,” said Osotsi.





The Kenyan DAILY POST