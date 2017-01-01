Expectation vs. Reality! This hilarious video may kill you with laughter, watch at your own risk.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 13:49

Sunday, January 22, 2017 - These poor folks in this video thought they could replicate some of the stunts they probably saw on TV and ended up regretting immediately.

There is a good a good reason why TV shows warn people against trying some stunts they see on TV at home.


Some of those stunts take decades to perfect and these guys learnt that the hard way.

 Watch the hilarious video below.

The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno