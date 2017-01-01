Executive Receptionist Vacancy in Nairobi

Our client is looking for an Executive Receptionist .

Some responsibilities:

· In-charge of reception area.

· Typing correspondence.

· Receiving guests & directing them to appropriate offices.

· Photocopying, scanning & responding to emails as required.

· Receiving incoming & sending outgoing mails.

· Ensuring office is clean & neat at all times.

· Performing other duties as directed.

Qualifications & experience required

· Business related degree/diploma.

· Minimum 5 years experience in similar capacity.

· Ability to interact with people at all levels.

· Excellent communication skills.

· Ability to multi-task

· Good public relations.

· Ability to work under pressure.

· Presentable.

Anticipated start date: Immediately

Duty station: Nairobi.

Salary: Commensurate with experience & qualifications.

How to apply:

Only applications with similar experience shall be contacted.

Please specify, job title & previous/current gross pay salary on subject line.

Kindly email cover letter & updated resume (word document format) to:

Use this format please on subject line: Executive Receptionist, previous/current gross pay (XXXXXX insert salary).

NOTE: