Executive Receptionist Vacancy in Nairobi
Some responsibilities:
· In-charge of reception area.
· Typing correspondence.
· Receiving guests & directing them to appropriate offices.
· Photocopying, scanning & responding to emails as required.
· Receiving incoming & sending outgoing mails.
· Ensuring office is clean & neat at all times.
· Performing other duties as directed.
Qualifications & experience required
· Business related degree/diploma.
· Minimum 5 years experience in similar capacity.
· Ability to interact with people at all levels.
· Excellent communication skills.
· Ability to multi-task
· Good public relations.
· Ability to work under pressure.
· Presentable.
Anticipated start date: Immediately
Duty station: Nairobi.
Salary: Commensurate with experience & qualifications.
How to apply:
Only applications with similar experience shall be contacted.
Please specify, job title & previous/current gross pay salary on subject line.
Kindly email cover letter & updated resume (word document format) to:
Use this format please on subject line: Executive Receptionist, previous/current gross pay (XXXXXX insert salary).NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days.