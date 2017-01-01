Executive Receptionist Vacancy in Nairobi

Our client is looking for an Executive Receptionist.
Some responsibilities:
·         In-charge of reception area.
·         Typing correspondence.
·         Receiving guests & directing them to appropriate offices.
·         Photocopying, scanning & responding to emails as required.
·         Receiving incoming & sending outgoing mails.
·         Ensuring office is clean & neat at all times.
·         Performing other duties as directed.
Qualifications & experience required
·         Business related degree/diploma.
·         Minimum 5 years experience in similar capacity.
·         Ability to interact with people at all levels.
·         Excellent communication skills.
·         Ability to multi-task
·         Good public relations.
·         Ability to work under pressure.
·         Presentable.
Anticipated start date: Immediately
Duty station: Nairobi.
Salary: Commensurate with experience & qualifications.
How to apply:
Only applications with similar experience shall be contacted.
Please specify, job title & previous/current gross pay salary on subject line.
Kindly email cover letter & updated resume (word document format) to:
Use this format please on subject line: Executive Receptionist, previous/current gross pay (XXXXXX insert salary).
NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days.

   

