Executive PA Job in Kenya

Executive PA Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 02:14
Job Title: Executive PA
As a personal assistant (PA) you will work closely with the CEO to provide administrative support, usually on a one-on-one – basis.
You will help him make the best use of his time by dealing with secretarial and administrative tasks.
Tasks
· Act as the CEO’s first point of contact with people both internally and externally.
· Maintaining CEO’s office systems, including data management and filing.
· Screening phone calls, enquiries and requests, and handling them when appropriate.
· Provide a welcoming atmosphere for staff, guests and clients.
· Organizing and maintaining diary by scheduling, coordinating and preparing meetings and various appointments.
· Dealing with incoming communication and, often corresponding on behalf of the CEO as directed. Draft and send follow up emails immediately after meetings
· Producing documents, reports and presentations.
· Organizing and ensuring the CEO is well prepared for meetings.
· Organize, prioritize and appropriately handle documents and sensitive, confidential information with discretion, and integrity.
· Support other Directors and Heads of departments by assisting as needed.
· Carrying out specific projects and research and presentations as requested.
· Perform any other duties as assigned.
Qualifications
· Degree or diploma in administration/business/management/secretarial studies.
Additional Skills
· Exceptional written and oral communication skills.
· Excellent IT skills, including knowledge of a range of software packages.
· Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines.
· Good organizational and time management skills.
· Ability to research, analyze and present material clearly and concisely.
· Excellent interpersonal skills.
· The ability to work on your own initiative.
· Honesty and reliability.
· Attention to detail.
· Discretion and an understanding of confidentiality issues.
Work experience – a minimum of 4 years’ relevant experience as P.A. in a corporate environment.
Men are generally underrepresented in this occupation, so we expect Cvs from Ladies.Send your brief Cv to: hr@kingswaytyres.com