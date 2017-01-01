Executive PA Job in Kenya

Kingsway Tyres Ltd 
 
Job Title: Executive PA

As a personal assistant (PA) you will work closely with the CEO to provide administrative support, usually on a one-on-one – basis. 

You will help him make the best use of his time by dealing with secretarial and administrative tasks.

Tasks
·         Act as the CEO’s first point of contact with people both internally and externally.
·         Maintaining CEO’s office systems, including data management and filing.
·         Screening phone calls, enquiries and requests, and handling them when appropriate.
·         Provide a welcoming atmosphere for staff, guests and clients.
·         Organizing and maintaining diary by scheduling, coordinating and preparing meetings and various appointments.
·         Dealing with incoming communication and, often corresponding on behalf of the CEO as directed. Draft and send follow up emails immediately after meetings
·         Producing documents, reports and presentations.
·         Organizing and ensuring the CEO is well prepared for meetings.
·         Organize, prioritize and appropriately handle documents and sensitive, confidential information with discretion, and integrity.
·         Support other Directors and Heads of departments by assisting as needed.
·         Carrying out specific projects and research and presentations as requested.
·         Perform any other duties as assigned.
Qualifications
·         Degree or diploma in administration/business/management/secretarial studies.
Additional Skills
·         Exceptional written and oral communication skills.
·         Excellent IT skills, including knowledge of a range of software packages.
·         Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines.
·         Good organizational and time management skills.
·         Ability to research, analyze and present material clearly and concisely.
·         Excellent interpersonal skills.
·         The ability to work on your own initiative.
·         Honesty and reliability.
·         Attention to detail.
·         Discretion and an understanding of confidentiality issues.
Work experience – a minimum of 4 years’ relevant experience as P.A. in a corporate environment.
Men are generally underrepresented in this occupation, so we expect Cvs from Ladies.
Send your brief Cv to: hr@kingswaytyres.com

   

