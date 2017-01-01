Executive PA Job in Kenya

Kingsway Tyres Ltd



Job Title: Executive PA





As a personal assistant (PA) you will work closely with the CEO to provide administrative support, usually on a one-on-one – basis.





You will help him make the best use of his time by dealing with secretarial and administrative tasks.





Tasks

· Act as the CEO’s first point of contact with people both internally and externally.

· Maintaining CEO’s office systems, including data management and filing.

· Screening phone calls, enquiries and requests, and handling them when appropriate.

· Provide a welcoming atmosphere for staff, guests and clients.

· Organizing and maintaining diary by scheduling, coordinating and preparing meetings and various appointments.

· Dealing with incoming communication and, often corresponding on behalf of the CEO as directed. Draft and send follow up emails immediately after meetings

· Producing documents, reports and presentations.

· Organizing and ensuring the CEO is well prepared for meetings.

· Organize, prioritize and appropriately handle documents and sensitive, confidential information with discretion, and integrity.

· Support other Directors and Heads of departments by assisting as needed.

· Carrying out specific projects and research and presentations as requested.

· Perform any other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

· Degree or diploma in administration/business/management/secretarial studies.

Additional Skills

· Exceptional written and oral communication skills.

· Excellent IT skills, including knowledge of a range of software packages.

· Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines.

· Good organizational and time management skills.

· Ability to research, analyze and present material clearly and concisely.

· Excellent interpersonal skills.

· The ability to work on your own initiative.

· Honesty and reliability.

· Attention to detail.

· Discretion and an understanding of confidentiality issues.

Work experience – a minimum of 4 years’ relevant experience as P.A. in a corporate environment.

Men are generally underrepresented in this occupation, so we expect Cvs from Ladies.