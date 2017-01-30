Executive Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya (PA)

Duma Works is recruiting an Executive Assistant for one of our clients.

The hiring company is a leading provider of top-notch, cutting edge, creative digital content in Nairobi Kenya

Position Description: The individual in this position reports to the Chief Executive Officer and performs confidential, executive, secretarial & administrative duties as assigned.





Major Areas of Responsibility





Executive, Secretarial & Administrative Duties

· Manages the day-to-day administrative affairs of the Chief Executive’s office, scheduling all appointments, conferences and speaking engagements and other commitments; handles changes or cancellations as deemed necessary and appropriate.

· Provides the Chief Executive Officer with background information, meeting summaries and supporting documents in preparation for scheduled appointments, meetings and speaking engagements; maintains and tracks a detailed priority list of projects and engagements

· Maintains an efficient flow of information between all levels of the company including internal and external contacts on a wide spectrum of plans, projects and priorities

· Screens incoming calls to the Chief Executive’s office, determining the nature of calls and whether or not they require the attention of the Chief Executive Officer, takes messages and maintains contact lists and whenever possible responds to callers directly based on the knowledge of the Chief Executive Officer’s preferences, office functions, policies, priorities and availability

· Processes all incoming correspondence received in the office of the Chief Executive Officer, prioritizing and determining its disposition.

· Directs mail to appropriate internal staff with instructions and suggestions for preparation of a reply.

· Determines which correspondence can be handled by self and takes initiative in drafting responses for the Chief Executive Officer’s signature based on knowledge of activities, interests, priorities and issues. Follows the same procedures for electronic mail

· Reviews, proofreads, and formats all correspondence prepared for the Chief Executive Officer’s signature to ensure accuracy and completeness, as well as consistency with the company’s policy standards and exercises good judgment in following up with staff to ensure deadlines are met on documents requiring the Chief Executive Officer’s signature

· Handles confidential and sensitive information with poise, tact, and diplomacy;

· Schedules and organizes all activities such as meetings, travel, car services, and company activities for the Chief Executive Officer

· Manages all company guests and handles all of their needs for the duration of their stay;

· Produces meeting summaries and maintains and tracks the Chief Executive Officer’s priority lists of projects and other board memberships and responsibilities

· Serves as a liaison with other departments, partner companies, affiliate organizations, government offices, other agencies and senior level staff

· Handles all business finances, reconciles credit card statements and manages all expense reports in a timely manner

· Liaises with the company’s accountants & auditors for the production and approval of monthly, half yearly and annual reports on the performance of the company

· Works independently and within a team on special and ongoing projects when necessary;

· Photocopies, scans, posts or emails information as needed or requested

· Processes certain recurring invoices relating to the company’s business

· Maintains files used by the Chief Executive Officer and company on an ongoing basis, modifying when necessary; applying company rules pertaining to retention and disposition

· Arranges, in conjunction with other departments, special events sponsored by the company or the Chief Executive Officer

· Prepares annual business plan documents for the brands of the company and quarterly business plan reports.

· Assists with development of the company’s budgets

· Performs any other duties as may be required or assigned by the Chief Executive Officer





Qualifications, Knowledge, Skills, Competencies and Experience:

· A high level of discretion, tact, judgment, and poise and must have a solid aptitude for customer service.

· Duties are highly confidential and require comprehensive knowledge of the policies and operations of the organization.

· The individual works both independently and as a team player under general instructions on a wide variety of special projects.

· The individual will exhibit a high degree of the ability to work well with the management, staff, clients, associate consultants & other stakeholders aligned to the organization.

· High degree of skill in grammar, spelling and punctuation are essential.

· Requires excellent computer skills. Well conversant with IT & all programs related to Microsoft Office.

· Familiarity and experience with spreadsheet software also desirable.

· In-depth Knowledge of Administration matters, Marketing, Diplomacy and PR is desirable





Education and Experience

· Diploma / Bachelor Degree in Business Administration

· At least 3 years work experience in a busy office.





Special demands / skills & personal attributes

· Professionalism

· Top-notch people skills: The ability to control, nurture and manage interpersonal skills & business relationships with the Board of Directors, clients, partners, consultants, suppliers, employees and other stakeholders aligned to the company

· Capable of handling difficult situations without losing control

· Self-driven & results oriented

· Ambitious

· Focused and performance oriented

· Initiative

· Honest and Trustworthy

· Possess cultural awareness and sensitivity

· Diligence

· Attention to detail

· Ability to keep information obtained in the conduct of the business of the company private and confidential

Apply

A Cover Letter and a detailed CV are to be sent by email to apply@dumaworks.com marking the subject as “2405”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 2405 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxxx. If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through. All applications without a Motivation Letter will not be considered.

Deadline for receiving applications: 30th January 2017

N.B. When applying to any job through Duma Works, you can expect that after you apply, you will receive a confirmation email, and then an SMS alert asking you to take a basic screening test over email or SMS. The test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test, and if you ever have any issues with the process, please reach out to 0702093793.