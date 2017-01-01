Executive Assistant Job in Nairobi Kenya

We are hiring an Executive Assistant !





About Schooner Africa Fund: Schooner Africa Fund (SAF) is a start-up Impact Investment Fund. SAF is the Program Related Investment arm of the Schooner Foundation (SF) – a private family foundation head quartered in the USA.

The SF has been funding projects in Africa for eighteen years with a focus on human rights, peace & security and economic opportunity.

As a family foundation, we are maintaining a small office, build partnerships with like-minded organizations, and involve family members in the investment committee and advisory roles.

The SAF is set up in order to accelerate growth in high-impact start-up enterprises and small and medium size enterprises (SMEs) in East Africa through innovative investments and business based partnerships in the fields of sustainable agriculture, alternative forestry and related fields.

The fund considers investments in what is commonly referred to as the “Missing Middle” – with a range of $100,000 to $500,000.

The pictures give you an idea of the type of businesses we work with!

About the role: As Executive Assistant you will support our small and growing East Africa team in administrative tasks and running of the office.

Additionally, you will get involved in research work and portfolio engagement. You will over time get more and more exposure to our activities, projects and social innovation platforms.

Responsibilities will include:

Managing the day-to-day administrative activities of the office

· Provide executive support for SAF and SF

· Make travel arrangements for the team (flights, hotels, visas etc)

· Maintain the team’s calendar of travel and conferences

· Develop and carry out an efficient documentation and filing system

· Maintain the office and manage relationship with landlord

· Scheduling meetings and calls, managing RSVPs, reminders and agendas

· Handle incoming calls, messages and route correspondence adequately

· Handle arising requests and queries appropriately

· Monitor office supplies and research advantageous deals or suppliers

Support team members in their work

· Join team members for external meetings and take and compile actionable minutes

· Taking minutes during team meetings and calls and write up the minutes in an organized way for distribution

Support in projects, research and portfolio engagement

· Conduct research on agri sector, impact investing and other relevant subjects and compile relevant information

· Basic screening of incoming funding requests and highlighting recommendations to management

· Based on our focus areas, research and review potential grantee projects, further dig into their context to analyse their viability and compile relevant information

· Preparing: Editing correspondence, reports and presentations.

Financial management

· Liaising with the external accountant where required

· Compile quarterly expense reports

· In the future, you may take up more book-keeping and accounting work if interested





Who you are

· You are passionate about social justice issues

· Proven experience as an executive administrative assistant or in other secretarial position

· You have exemplary planning and time management skills

· You are comfortable in a start up with few structures

· You have worked with people from different cultures before

· You take initiative and have critical thinking skills

· You are flexible, resourceful and solutions-oriented

· You have an eye for finding and fixing inefficiencies

· You have the capacity to identify details and project their impact on bigger picture strategy

· You are passionate, ambitious and eager to push yourself and the team to learn and grow

· You know how to grasp instructions and implement them with little or no follow up

· Your friends mention your strong interpersonal skills

· Experience in projects related to agribusiness sectors will be a plus

· Full comprehension of office management systems and procedures

· Excellent knowledge of MS Office, up-to-date with office gadgets, conference calling applications etc

· Great verbal communication and writing skills, excellent English

· Ability to multitask, manage multiple roles and prioritize daily workload

· Discretion and confidentiality

· Accounting and financial management skills will be an added advantage

You have the cultural fit to work at Schooner Africa Foundation if:

· You think of social issues and innovative approaches.

· You are curious and naturally driven to learn new things.

· You feel comfortable working in fast growing environments and flexibly adapt to changes.

· You have high energy, are mature and enjoy working autonomously and as a member of a team.

· You are willing to work longer hours into the evening on occasion to accommodate the US-based team.

Why work with us?

· Purpose-driven organization and role.

· Get exposed to agribusiness realities. Learn about social innovation across the continent and design your own personal and professional learning journey.

· You will join a youthful, international and ambitious team.

· You get to interact with the investment and philanthropic community across Africa.

Other information

This opportunity is based in Nairobi.

Working hours will be 10am to 6.30pm given regular communication with the US is required.

We will arrange a 3-month probation period with learning and performance objectives.

Want to apply?

· http://bit.ly/CandidatesGuide First, read this guide on how to submit your application and tips on our selection process:

· http://bit.ly/JoinSchoonerEA Fill out the application form under

· with the subject line “Schooner – Executive Assistant” Send your CV in PDF format to c areers@edgeperformance.co.ke with the subject line “Schooner – Executive Assistant”

www.schoonercapital.com/schooner-foundation/ More information about us at