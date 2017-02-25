Executive Assistant Job in Kenya

Executive Assistant





Key Responsibilities

· Managing the Directors and Managers electronic diary

· Prepare & manage correspondence on behalf of the Directors & Managers

· Booking meetings, organizing travel and preparing complex itineraries

· Manage the corporate communications portfolio on behalf of the Director

· Planning, organizing and managing events

· Answering calls and responding to queries

· Managing and reviewing filing and office systems

· Representing the Director in meetings and events

· Commissioning work on the Directors and Managers behalf

· Liaising with staff Secretarial Resource, filing both Electronic and Physical

· Develop budgets, manage petty cash & ensure personal bills are paid in a timely manner

· Sourcing and ordering stationery and office equipment

· Management of personnel and resources

· Oversee the management of all contractual engagements with clients, partners and other stakeholders

· Act as a liaison between the Director’s office & members of staff

· Any other duties as advised by the employer





Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and related fields

· Experience in a similar position added advantage

· Proficient knowledge of Microsoft applications

· Good command of English language

· Excellent organizational and coordination skills

· Effective communication skills, both written and oral

· Ability to interact with high level clientele

· Highly confidential

· Strong sense of initiative

· Good problem solving & time management skills





How to Apply





kenyajobs2016@gmail.com latest by 25th February 2017 If you are up to the challenge, posses the necessary qualification and experience, please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject tolatest by 25th February 2017





