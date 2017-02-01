Executive Assistant Job in Kenya

Are you one of Kenya’s best and brightest?





We are looking to hire someone 25-35 years of age to fill the position of an Executive Assistant .





Minimum requirement





Minimum requirement for this position is a college degree in any Field.

Please include the breakdown of your KCSE scores since both Maths and writing will be involved.

Only applicants with a B+ or higher will be considered.

Any positions of leadership in the past (such as Class Prefect, Head girl/boy etc. ) will be an added advantage.

Skills & Competencies

This will be an intensive leadership training course for either business or NGO work.

The successful candidate should meet the following requirements.

· You must be self –directed and motivated, able to problem solve and adapt to new situations fluidly.

· You must be charismatic with stellar public speaking skills.

· You must also be a fast learner with an analytic mind to be able to follow tasks through to completion with minimal oversight.

· You will work primarily in East Africa but will also travel to America 1-2 times per year.

· You must be highly fluent in English and Swahili and be adept at learning new languages.

Our recruitment process includes a thorough vetting of resumes, followed by phone interviews for qualified applicants, and finally in person interviews on Saturday, Feb 4th.

Salary: The salary is competitive and performance bonuses are generous.

hakiimetimizwa@gmail.com before close of business Wednesday 1st February, 2017. To apply send your detailed, updated resume and cover letter, tobefore close of business Wednesday 1st February, 2017.

NB: Include the Job Title in the subject line.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

NO CANVASSING, only EMAIL applications to the above address will be considered.

Deadline: 1st February, 2017