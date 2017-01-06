Executive Assistant Job in Kenya

A Research company is looking to recruit an Executive Assistant .





This is a support function reporting to the director.





The Executive Assistant works directly with and closely to the director proactively supporting them with the administrative part of their work.





He/she makes the director’s work efficient allowing them to work strategically.



Responsibilities

Manage the director’s diary competently

Proactively coordinate meetings and take notes

Prepare comprehensive reports

Support multiple aspects of the business that are under the director’s scope of work

Support the director as directed

Screen calls, emails and messages on behalf of the director

Conduct relevant research as directed

Prepare all tools and material needed by director for meetings or training sessions

Proactively make transport arrangements for the director

Protect the company’s values and interests at all times when handling the director’s work

Generally ensure the director has all resources that are needed to work effectively and efficiently

Requirements

A degree certificate or Higher Diploma

A very neat and organised administrator

A strong ability to maintain confidentiality

Ability to understand the director’s responsibility and offer proactive assistance

Must be able to take initiative

A strong problem solver

Able to ‘think on their feet’ and manage crisis situations wisely

Very good typing skills and mastery of Microsoft suite

Report writing skills

Ability to understand different aspects of the business and director’s work in order to proactively support them

Must be resourceful, able to come up with ideas, options and solutions to various situations as they come up

At least one year relevant experience

Must be very responsible and disciplined

Send CV and applications to jobs@fanisi.net by end day 6th January 2017.




