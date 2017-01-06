Executive Assistant Job in Kenya

Executive Assistant Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 03:20
This is a support function reporting to the director.
The Executive Assistant works directly with and closely to the director proactively supporting them with the administrative part of their work.
He/she makes the director’s work efficient allowing them to work strategically.
Responsibilities
- Manage the
director’s diary competently
- Proactively
coordinate meetings and take notes
- Prepare
comprehensive reports
- Support multiple
aspects of the business that are under the director’s scope of work
- Support the director
as directed
- Screen calls, emails
and messages on behalf of the director
- Conduct relevant
research as directed
- Prepare all tools
and material needed by director for meetings or training sessions
- Proactively make
transport arrangements for the director
- Protect the
company’s values and interests at all times when handling the director’s
work
- Generally ensure the
director has all resources that are needed to work effectively and
efficiently
Requirements
- A degree certificate
or Higher Diploma
- A very neat and
organised administrator
- A strong ability to
maintain confidentiality
- Ability to
understand the director’s responsibility and offer proactive assistance
- Must be able to take
initiative
- A strong problem
solver
- Able to ‘think on
their feet’ and manage crisis situations wisely
- Very good typing
skills and mastery of Microsoft suite
- Report writing
skills
- Ability to
understand different aspects of the business and director’s work in order
to proactively support them
- Must be resourceful,
able to come up with ideas, options and solutions to various situations as
they come up
- At least one year
relevant experience
- Must be very
responsible and disciplined
Send CV and applications to jobs@fanisi.net by end day 6th January 2017.
We only contact shortlisted candidates