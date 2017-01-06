Executive Assistant Job in Kenya

A Research company is looking to recruit an Executive Assistant

This is a support function reporting to the director. 

The Executive Assistant works directly with and closely to the director proactively supporting them with the administrative part of their work. 

He/she makes the director’s work efficient allowing them to work strategically.

Responsibilities
  • Manage the director’s diary competently
  • Proactively coordinate meetings and take notes
  • Prepare comprehensive reports
  • Support multiple aspects of the business that are under the director’s scope of work
  • Support the director as directed
  • Screen calls, emails and messages on behalf of the director
  • Conduct relevant research as directed
  • Prepare all tools and material needed by director for meetings or training sessions
  • Proactively make transport arrangements for the director
  • Protect the company’s values and interests at all times when handling the director’s work
  • Generally ensure the director has all resources that are needed to work effectively and efficiently
Requirements
  • A degree certificate or Higher Diploma
  • A very neat and organised administrator
  • A strong ability to maintain confidentiality
  • Ability to understand the director’s responsibility and offer proactive assistance
  • Must be able to take initiative
  • A strong problem solver
  • Able to ‘think on their feet’ and manage crisis situations wisely
  • Very good typing skills and mastery of Microsoft suite
  • Report writing skills
  • Ability to understand different aspects of the business and director’s work in order to proactively support them
  • Must be resourceful, able to come up with ideas, options and solutions to various situations as they come up
  • At least one year relevant experience
  • Must be very responsible and disciplined
Send CV and applications to jobs@fanisi.net by end day 6th January 2017. 

We only contact shortlisted candidates

   

