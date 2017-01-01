Even MUTAHI NGUNYI is tired with UHURU! Arresting JOHO will make you a one term President.

Saturday January 14, 2017 - Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has castigated President Uhuru Kenyatta for arresting Mombasa Governor, Ali Hasaan Joho.





On Friday , Joho was supposedly arrested together with 10 Mombasa MCAs for trying to storm Urban Police Station after one of Joho’s close allies was arrested on drug related offences.





Following Joho’s arrest, there was a protest in...



