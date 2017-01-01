Even ADDO is tired with RAILA’s nonsense - See how he embarrassed him in Ghana (PHOTOs)

Monday January 9, 2017 - CORD leader, Raila Odinga left the country on Friday for Ghana where he was to attend the inauguration of newly elected Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo Addo.





Raila, who was accompanied by Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, was excited to attend Akufo Addo’s inauguration and even claimed that he has been his friend for many years.





However, despite the bragging and braggadocio on social media, Raila was humiliated in Ghana and was not even recognized during the inauguration ceremony.





The only Kenyans who were recognized are His Excellency Deputy President William Ruto and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohamed, who were received by President- elect, Akufo Addo, personally at his banquet.





Fortunately, Raila was shake Akufo Addo’s hand during a dinner organized by the incoming President later.





