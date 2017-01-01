ERIC OMONDI is back to make you laugh with his madness - this is crazy (VIDEO)

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - Comedian Eric Omondi is on a roll this year. After his rib-cracking parodies, the skinny funny-man is back with a skit making fun of Nigerian movies.





In the the short video titled ‘ How to do a Nigerian movie ’, Eric pokes fun on the predictability of Nigerian movies, boring plot and their crazy effects.





The video is slightly longer and it is believed that the former Churchill Show act is testing the waters in his bid to do full movies.





Watch the funny clip below:



