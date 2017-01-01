End times! Kenyan G@Y couple display their love on facebook (PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 03:37
Wednesday, 18 January 2017 - Two Kenyan g@ys have caused a fuss on social media after they publicly displayed their love.
Kenya is a conservative society that still considers this a taboo but these idiots are not even ashamed to flaunt their madness on social media.
They took photos getting mushy and then shared them online for anyone interested to see.
Check out this madness in the next page
Page 1 2