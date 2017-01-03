End of the road!! Police arrest the most dangerous gangster in KIKUYU area (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - A dreaded gangster who has been unleashing terror on residents of Kikuyu has been arrested.





The young man in his early 20s identified as John Ndung’u was nabbed alongside three others at his home in Thogotho.





One member of the gang by the name Shikuku managed to escape.





Police officers raided their hideout after a tip off from members of the public and arrested them on Monday.





They were handcuffed and bundled into a police pick up and taken to Kiambu Police Station.





Police recovered two fake pistols commonly known as Bonoko and other items thought to have been stolen such as…



