Employ this S£XY LADY at your own risk, She’s a DEVIL and a con house-girl.

HOUSE GIRL CON ALERT!!!!!





Mums looking for housegirls beware before you hire this SHE DEVIL in your homes

After sending fare to a Dm then she comes for only 5 days and runs away leaving a 1 year old child alone at night and Also stealing money and clothes... Huyu i guess alikua tu anatafuta platform ya kufika Nairobi... Employ her at your own risk