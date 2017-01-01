Electrical & Electronics Engineer Job in Kenya

MWC is a Human Resource Consultancy firm that provides top notch human capital solutions. 

We are hiring for the Electrical and Electronics Engineer position for our client.  

Salary: KShs 50K - 70K

The incumbent will specifically be responsible for the following:
  • Researches, develops, designs and tests electronic components, products, and systems for commercial, industrial and scientific applications, applying principles and techniques of electronic engineering.
  • Designs electronic circuits, components and integrated systems, utilizing ferroelectric, nonlinear, dielectric, phosphorescent, photo-conductive and thermoelectric properties of materials, and directs engineering personnel in fabrication of test control apparatus and equipment.
  • Develops new applications of conductive properties of metallic and nonmetallic materials used in components, and in application of components to products or systems.
  • Use of computer-assisted engineering and design software and equipment to perform engineering tasks.
  • Provide technical support and instruction to staff and customers regarding equipment standards, and help solve specific, difficult in-service engineering problems.
  • Evaluate operational systems, prototypes and proposals and recommend repair or design modifications based on factors such as environment, service, cost and system capabilities.
Qualifications and Experience
  • B.Sc. Degree in Electrical or Electronics Engineering from a recognized university or equivalent professional qualification
  • Not less than three years experience in electrical or electronics in a busy manufacturing environment.
  • Experience with relevant software applications.
  • Proven experience in Electronics research
Qualified and interested candidates should send their updated CVs toheadhunt@mwconsulting.co.ke. 
 
The subject of the email should clearly read Electrical & Electronics Engineer. 

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

   

