Electrical & Electronics Engineer Job in Kenya

We are hiring for the Electrical and Electronics Engineer position for our client.





Salary: KShs 50K - 70K





The incumbent will specifically be responsible for the following:

Researches, develops, designs and tests electronic components, products, and systems for commercial, industrial and scientific applications, applying principles and techniques of electronic engineering.

Designs electronic circuits, components and integrated systems, utilizing ferroelectric, nonlinear, dielectric, phosphorescent, photo-conductive and thermoelectric properties of materials, and directs engineering personnel in fabrication of test control apparatus and equipment.

Develops new applications of conductive properties of metallic and nonmetallic materials used in components, and in application of components to products or systems.

Use of computer-assisted engineering and design software and equipment to perform engineering tasks.

Provide technical support and instruction to staff and customers regarding equipment standards, and help solve specific, difficult in-service engineering problems.

Evaluate operational systems, prototypes and proposals and recommend repair or design modifications based on factors such as environment, service, cost and system capabilities.

Qualifications and Experience

B.Sc. Degree in Electrical or Electronics Engineering from a recognized university or equivalent professional qualification

Not less than three years experience in electrical or electronics in a busy manufacturing environment.

Experience with relevant software applications.

Proven experience in Electronics research



Qualified and interested candidates should send their updated CVs to headhunt@mwconsulting.co.ke

The subject of the email should clearly read Electrical & Electronics Engineer.



