Electrical & Electronics Engineer Job in Kenya

We are hiring for the Electrical and Electronics Engineer position for our client.
Salary: KShs 50K - 70K
The incumbent will specifically be responsible for the following:
- Researches,
develops, designs and tests electronic components, products, and systems
for commercial, industrial and scientific applications, applying
principles and techniques of electronic engineering.
- Designs electronic
circuits, components and integrated systems, utilizing ferroelectric,
nonlinear, dielectric, phosphorescent, photo-conductive and thermoelectric
properties of materials, and directs engineering personnel in fabrication
of test control apparatus and equipment.
- Develops new
applications of conductive properties of metallic and nonmetallic
materials used in components, and in application of components to products
or systems.
- Use of
computer-assisted engineering and design software and equipment to perform
engineering tasks.
- Provide technical
support and instruction to staff and customers regarding equipment
standards, and help solve specific, difficult in-service engineering problems.
- Evaluate operational
systems, prototypes and proposals and recommend repair or design
modifications based on factors such as environment, service, cost and
system capabilities.
Qualifications and Experience
- B.Sc. Degree in
Electrical or Electronics Engineering from a recognized university or
equivalent professional qualification
- Not less than three
years experience in electrical or electronics in a busy manufacturing
environment.
- Experience with
relevant software applications.
- Proven experience in
Electronics research
Qualified and interested candidates should send their updated CVs toheadhunt@mwconsulting.co.ke.
The subject of the email should clearly read Electrical & Electronics Engineer.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.