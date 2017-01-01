DUALE’s relatives dump Jubilee after his remarks against MOI - We don’t support UHURU/ RUTO

Friday January 13, 2017 - The family of retired Chief of General Staff, Mahmoud Mohammed, has warned their son-in-law, Aden Duale, who is also the Garissa Township MP, to stop dragging the name of the retired soldier into Jubilee politics.





This follows Duale’s remark during the burial of former Nominated MP, Mark Too, that Mahmoud and the entire Somali community carried retired President Daniel Moi on their back during the 24 years that he was in power.





According to Duale, it is Mahmoud who saved Moi’s Presidency during the 1982 failed coup and as such the retired President and his family must return the favour and support Deputy President William Ruto.





However, Mahmoud’s family, through former Cabinet Minister, Hussein Maalim, warned Duale, who married their daughter, to leave the family out of politics, saying they do not support Jubilee.





Hussein, who is the younger brother of General Mahmoud, warned Duale to desist from making reckless statements that will antagonize the family in the pursuit of cheap politics.





