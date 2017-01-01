DUALE headed to ICC as KALONZO takes up his case for calling for genocide against the KAMBA

Monday January 9, 2017 - Politicians allied to the Opposition have demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, over his remarks in which he called for the ‘political massacre’ of Kambas in Garissa ahead of the August polls.





In a voice recording believed to be Duale’s, the Jubilee MP is heard instructing youths in Garissa not to allow non -locals to vote in the area.





The Leader of Majority particularly mentioned those Kenyans from...



