DUALE headed to ICC as KALONZO takes up his case for calling for genocide against the KAMBA

..the Kamba community who want to register as voters in Garissa and asked that they be evicted.





The recording has since gone viral but Duale says the man in the clip is not him.





However, the opposition led by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, threatened to sue Duale at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for his tribal utterances if the Jubilee Government will not do something.





The Wiper leader noted in case of any insecurity incident against the Kamba people in Garissa, Duale will not know peace because he will move heaven and earth to ensure he is jailed at the ICC.





