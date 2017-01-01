DUALE caught red handed telling Somalis to chase KAMBAs from Garissa in 2017 (VIDEO).

Thursday January 5, 2017 - A clip has emerged online of Garissa MP, Aden Duale, inciting members of the Somali community in Garissa County by telling them to evict the Kamba community from the County during the 2017 General Elections.





In the video, Duale is heard telling a Somalia gang to use violence if necessary to get rid of Kambas and their Wiper politics from the region.





He said Kambas are outsiders and should not be allowed to vote in Garissa County.





Here is what Duale said.





"Kambas, start with them today. You are residents. Tell them to build their houses but they should not dare bring their Wiper politics here.





Warn them that they will not cross the Tana Bridge into Garissa on voting day. We will be waiting for them. 15 to 16 voter registration starts. I want you to mobilize youth to every polling station. I will not allow any matatu ferrying people you don’t know to register as voters.





We own this town, not outsiders. Mobilize five to six youth to every polling station day and night. I will pay for...



