Dryspell! KALENJIN man begs for NUNU from LADIES, He’s s3xually starved (LOOK)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 06:05

Tuesday, 17 January 2017 - This s3xually starved Kalenjin man took to social media and begged for s3x from ladies, bragging how men from the Kalenjin community are sweet.

He specifically wants ladies from the lake-side city (akina Akinyi).

We hope he is not the type of one minute men like DJ Creme who brag and later fail a lady.

See what the s3xually starved Kalenjin man posted in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno