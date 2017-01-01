DRAMA! AKINYI exposes the LADY having S£X with her husband (PHOTOs)

Thursday, 12 January 2017 - Akinyi has exposed the s3xy lady who is messing up with her husband before promising to send her to the maker.





Ladies, it’s high time you stopped this nonsense.





If your husband is being snatched, know that you also have a problem.





A man doesn’t just wake up and start cheating on his wife.





At times, women are the problem.





Here’s what Akinyi posted

See photos of her husband’s clande in the next page.