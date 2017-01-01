DP RUTO says he will never allow ISAAC RUTO to split KALENJINs! Over my dead body!

..Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) leader has been consistently trying to divide the Kalenjin community into North and South.





“The community will never allow that split to take place,” said Ruto.





Ruto said all elected leaders are duty bound to unite people and ensure the State’s agenda is accomplished.





“I’ve problem with anyone, including my Arap Rutto.”





“But will not allow Kalenjins to be divided.”





“Let us fight over other things, not unity and development,” said Ruto.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



