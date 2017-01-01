DP RUTO chased away from Bungoma with NASA/CORD chanting youths (VIDEO)

Monday, January 23, 2017 - Bungoma County seems to be an opposition stronghold if what happened to DP William Ruto is anything to go by.





Ruto was forced to cancel a scheduled rally at the Bungoma Bus Stage and change his route as a crowd chanting NASA! NASA! CORD! turned hostile.





Several Police Officers have been deployed to Bungoma town following the embarrassment to the DP who is touring Western Kenya trying to convince residents to vote for Jubilee in the August 8thGeneral Elections.





The youth proceeded to burn Jubilee campaign material claiming that the leadership of President Uhuru and DP Ruto has messed the economy and vowed to vote for the opposition.





Watch the video below.



