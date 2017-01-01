Don’t politicise the appointment of CHEBUKATI - RUTO tells RAILA and his colleagues.

Thursday January 5, 2016 - Deputy President William Ruto has asked leaders to stop politicising the choice of the new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, and commissioners.





Addressing a delegation of leaders from Lugari, Malava and Likuyani Constituencies in Kakamega County at his Sugoi home in Uasin Gishu County on Tuesday , Ruto said that leaders should not look at the new commissioners from a tribal perspective but as professionals.





The DP said it is...



