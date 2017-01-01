Don’t politicise the appointment of CHEBUKATI - RUTO tells RAILA and his colleagues.Politics 05:13
Thursday January 5, 2016 - Deputy President William Ruto has asked leaders to stop politicising the choice of the new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, and commissioners.
Addressing a delegation of leaders from Lugari, Malava and Likuyani Constituencies in Kakamega County at his Sugoi home in Uasin Gishu County on Tuesday, Ruto said that leaders should not look at the new commissioners from a tribal perspective but as professionals.
The DP said it is...
