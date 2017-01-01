Does this guy smoke W33D? See these PHOTOs of South Sudan Water Minister MABIOR.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 08:11
Wednesday, 11 January 2017 - South Sudan’s Water Minister, Mabior Garang, is either smoking too much w33d or is mentally disturbed.
Despite being a Minister, he has been sharing crazy stuff online like a male socialite.
This time round, he paraded this thin body while goofing around in a beach.
See photos in the next page and remember this guy is a Minister, Eh! Eh!
Page 1 2