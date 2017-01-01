DJ CREME’s wife parades her humongous hips in a swim-suit, See what he eats (PHOTO).

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 08:36

Friday, 13 January 2017 - Dj Creme’s wife, Denise, left little to the imagination of mafisi after she paraded her humongous hips in a tiny swim-suit.

Creme’s wife seems to have lost a lot of weight after proper dieting and regular workouts.

 She has attained a smashing hot figure that makes her look like a s3x goddess.

Ladies and gentlemen, this is what Creme the “1 minute” man b@ngs.
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno