Disturbing truth about AL SHABAAB attack on Friday - See how many KDF soldiers died

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in Somalia engaged in fierce gun battle with Al-Shabaab terrorists on Friday following an attack on a Kenyan base in Somalia.





The militants attacked the KDF camp in Kalbiyow, 18km from the Kenyan border, at about 5am on Friday, forcing the Kenyan troops to launch a massive counter-offensive against the terrorists on land and in air.





Even though the Kenyan military denied having suffered casualties in the attack, reports have emerged that several KDF soldiers lost their lives.





According to BBC reports, over 50 KDF soldiers were killed during the attack by Al Shabaab yesterday and several others were seriously wounded.





KDF Spokesman, Lt-Col Paul Njuguna, had said the Kenyan troops managed to repulse the Al Shabaab after they tried to attack the camp and denied allegations that the camp was overrun by the militants.





The Friday attack reminiscences last year’s El Adde attack in which over 100 KDF soldiers were killed in cold blood.





The Kenyan DAILY POST