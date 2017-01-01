Director of Finance and Administration Job in Kenya

Director of Finance and Administration Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 07:56
Job Vacancy: Director of Finance and Administration
Summary: Initiatives Inc. seeks a Director of Finance and Administration for an anticipated USAID-funded health project.
This five-year project aims at strengthening services and systems for HIV and AIDS with a focus on strengthening county, facility and community capacity to effectively manage HIV/AIDS service delivery.
Location: Western Province, Kenya
Key Responsibilities
- Oversee office
operations, including procurement, grants, logistics, human resources,
accounting and finance, and records.
- Supervise
administrative, human resources, and accounting staff.
- Manage contract
budget and prepare financial reports for submission to client/donor.
- Ensure compliance
with US government funding regulations and policies and implement fraud
mitigation practices and systems.
- Manage bids for
local procurement, prepare contracts and maintain vendor relations.
- Assist US
headquarters with fixed asset reporting, client invoicing, and maintaining
original documentation.
- Oversee coordination
of international staff and consultant visits to project office.
Required Qualifications
- Master degree or
higher in business, accounting, finance or another relevant field.
- Minimum of eight
years of experience in financial management of large/complex projects,
with at least five years doing so in international development.
- Demonstrated
supervisory experience.
- Professional-level
English written and verbal communication.
- Previous experience
in USAID- and PEPFAR-funded projects.
- Optional: Grants
management experience.
How to Apply:
All applicants should email a CV, cover letter, and contacts for three references to initiativesinc.kenya@gmail.com with “Director of Finance and Administration” as the subject line.