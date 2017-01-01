Director of Finance and Administration Job in Kenya

Initiatives Inc

Job Vacancy: Director of Finance and Administration
 
Summary: Initiatives Inc. seeks a Director of Finance and Administration for an anticipated USAID-funded health project. 

This five-year project aims at strengthening services and systems for HIV and AIDS with a focus on strengthening county, facility and community capacity to effectively manage HIV/AIDS service delivery. 
Location: Western Province, Kenya

Key Responsibilities
  • Oversee office operations, including procurement, grants, logistics, human resources, accounting and finance, and records.
  • Supervise administrative, human resources, and accounting staff.
  • Manage contract budget and prepare financial reports for submission to client/donor.
  • Ensure compliance with US government funding regulations and policies and implement fraud mitigation practices and systems.
  • Manage bids for local procurement, prepare contracts and maintain vendor relations.
  • Assist US headquarters with fixed asset reporting, client invoicing, and maintaining original documentation.
  • Oversee coordination of international staff and consultant visits to project office.
Required Qualifications
  • Master degree or higher in business, accounting, finance or another relevant field.
  • Minimum of eight years of experience in financial management of large/complex projects, with at least five years doing so in international development.
  • Demonstrated supervisory experience.
  • Professional-level English written and verbal communication. 
  • Previous experience in USAID- and PEPFAR-funded projects.
  • Optional: Grants management experience.
How to Apply: 
  
All applicants should email a CV, cover letter, and contacts for three references to initiativesinc.kenya@gmail.com with “Director of Finance and Administration” as the subject line.

   

