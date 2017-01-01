Director of Finance and Administration Job in Kenya

Initiatives Inc





Job Vacancy: Director of Finance and Administration



Summary: Initiatives Inc. seeks a Director of Finance and Administration for an anticipated USAID-funded health project.





This five-year project aims at strengthening services and systems for HIV and AIDS with a focus on strengthening county, facility and community capacity to effectively manage HIV/AIDS service delivery.

Location: Western Province, Kenya



Key Responsibilities

Oversee office operations, including procurement, grants, logistics, human resources, accounting and finance, and records.

Supervise administrative, human resources, and accounting staff.

Manage contract budget and prepare financial reports for submission to client/donor.

Ensure compliance with US government funding regulations and policies and implement fraud mitigation practices and systems.

Manage bids for local procurement, prepare contracts and maintain vendor relations.

Assist US headquarters with fixed asset reporting, client invoicing, and maintaining original documentation.

Oversee coordination of international staff and consultant visits to project office.

Required Qualifications

Master degree or higher in business, accounting, finance or another relevant field.

Minimum of eight years of experience in financial management of large/complex projects, with at least five years doing so in international development.

Demonstrated supervisory experience.

Professional-level English written and verbal communication.

Previous experience in USAID- and PEPFAR-funded projects.

Optional: Grants management experience.

How to Apply:

