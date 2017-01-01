Did you know that 95 % of RAILA’s employees are Jubilee moles? (LOOK).

95% of ODM and Raila Odinga CENTRE employees are Jubilee moles. The chief mole is Raila himself (trading with Jubilee during the night and hating them during the night).





In 2007 and 2013, Raila's opposers planted many within his party and office to gather intelligence on him. When the mission of such spies was completed, they departed and were welcomed home with open arms (Ngunjiri Wambugu etc).





All political parties have a right to deploy spies to subdue their opposers. Not hing wrong with that.





Raila and his supporters would have been foolish to smear Onyango Oloo as a Jubilee mole and not welcome him in ODM while Jubilee has moles deep inside his office and security. Onyango Oloo is a Kenyan. He has a right to align and change political alliances.





ODM will remain a party of demonstrators and thugs driven by sycophancy as long as it doesn't see it fit to deploy agents deep into the strongholds of adversaries.



