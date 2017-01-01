Did RAILA endorse JOHO to take over from him when he retires? See what he told LUOs

Monday, January 30, 2017 - It appears Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has earned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s full trust and could take over from him as ODM Party leader when he retires from politics in 2022.





This is after he advised the Luo community in Mombasa to always stick with Joho before, during and after the August polls because he is a trusted ‘general’.





He urged Luos in the Coast to remain united and support Joho and ODM in the coming elections.





Raila also urged local leaders resolve their political differences amicably to avoid splitting ODM and CORD in the Coast.





According to Raila, there is nothing wrong with people disagreeing over issues, provided they unite and vote for ODM candidates in the August General Election.





“There is nothing wrong with disagreeing in principle over political issues, but that should not bring division among yourselves, because after all you are one family under ODM,” Raila stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST